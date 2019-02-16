Fitness brand adds fifth gym at Libbie Mill

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The Libbie Mill-Midtown development has landed another commercial tenant, this time with a local real estate agent’s fitness franchise signing on.

Burn Boot Camp plans to open a new gym in the mixed-use development, across from the Libbie Mill Library on the bottom floor of the newly built Penstock Quarter apartments.

Based in North Carolina, Burn Boot Camp is a fitness studio franchise offering 45-minute classes featuring weight training, cardio and bodyweight workouts.

The Libbie Mill location will be Burn Boot Camp’s fifth in the area. Its others are in Short Pump, Midlothian and Chester, and another at 1208 Carmia Way near Chesterfield Towne Center under construction.

Local franchisee Jonathan Ceaser said he’d been looking for a location in Scott’s Addition but was turned off by the lack of parking.

“People have asked about that general Willow Lawn area. We needed something in that area,” Ceaser said. “The next-best thing is to be nearby in the county to draw from the city as well.”

Ceaser, who is also a real estate agent with Fathom Realty, added that Libbie Mill’s apartments and townhomes sweetened the deal.

