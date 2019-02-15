× #TeamTommie shirts honor beloved dog, raise money to help other animals

RICHMOND, Va. — Hours after Tommie – the dog found tied to a pole and set on fire in Richmond – died, an effort to raise money to help other animals had raised thousands of dollars.

Richmond Animal Care and Control created #TeamTommie shirts to honor the dog whose story touched the lives of those who heard it.

“All proceeds from these sales will go to our newly created ‘Tommie Fund’ through the RACC Foundation that will provide emergency veterinary care to animals in need at RACC,” the organization posted on Bonfire.

The search continued for the person who tied Tommie to that pole, doused him with accelerant, and set him on fire in Abner Clay Park on Sunday night.

“We remain steadfast in our dedication to find the person now responsible for Tommie’s death,” an RACC spokesperson posted on Facebook. “The REWARD for information leading to the successful arrest and conviction of the person/s has risen to $25,000.”