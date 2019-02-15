Police ID motorcyclist killed in Dinwiddie crash on Valentine’s Day

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — Authorities have released the name of a motorcycle driver killed in a two-vehicle crash along Route 1 in Dinwiddie County on Valentine’s Day.

Sgt. Keeli L. Hill with Virginia State Police said troopers were called to the crash at the intersection of Route 1 and Route 460 just after 6:30 p.m.

Hill said 37-year-old Shawn M. Parrish, of McKinney, was driving a motorcycle on Route 1 when he struck a minivan driven by 18-year-old Ojeda M. Martinez, of North Dinwiddie, trying to turn left onto Route 460.

Parrish was medflighted to VCU Medical Center where he later died of his injuries.

Officials said Martinez, who was wearing her seat belt, was not hurt.

Hill said charges may be filed in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.