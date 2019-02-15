Richmond students headed to Luray Caverns thanks to officials and CBS 6 viewers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Students at Richmond’s John B. Cary Elementary school are headed to Luray Caverns thanks to officials from the caverns and CBS 6 viewers.

CBS 6 first introduced their teacher, Cheri Manning, on Thursday evening after she reached out to CBS 6 Problem Solvers to try to raise money to send her students on the trip.

The fifth-grade teacher says she pushes her students to be the best by merging classroom lessons and real-world experiences. Manning says a trip to the largest caverns in the eastern United States would be the perfect way to get hands on.

“A lot of times it could be that aha moment or that one trip that'll spark an interest in a kid to want to study rocks or learn more about whatever they saw on this trip. So, it could be a good launching pad for a STEM career,” said Manning.

After our story aired, Manning hit her goal of $1,400 and raised all the funds needed for the trip.

It turns out someone from Luray Caverns was watching. They were so touched by the story, they decided to pay for the tickets for 50 students.

The principal at John B. Cary says the donated money will now pay for transportation. Any leftover funds will be used to buy much-needed science equipment for the school like new microscopes.

CBS 6 News is working for you. Click here to email a tip to the CBS 6 Problem Solvers. Be sure to leave us your name, phone number and detailed description of the problem. You can also leave a message by calling 804-254-3672.