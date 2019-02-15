× Fight, social media threat prompts police presence at Manchester High school

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – There was an increased police officer presence at Manchester High school Friday after a social media threat of violence against the Chesterfield County school.

In a letter to families Thursday, school principal Christy Ellis says her administrative team and Chesterfield Police investigated the threat and found that there was no credibility.

The incident started as a verbal dispute between a juvenile male and a juvenile female Thursday, according to police.

That’s when police say the female student struck the male student.

“The juvenile male made a threatening statement regarding the juvenile female. A threat assessment of the juvenile male was conducted. Neither student was charged, said Chesterfield Police spokesperson Liz Caroon.

After school was dismissed, police say they received several reports referencing social media post that mentioned the earlier incident and included a “threat of violence at the school.”

“We are aware that some students are talking about this incident on social media; however, there is no credible threat against our school based on the investigation,” Ellis wrote.

Chesterfield Police confirms that no credible threat has been established. Police said additional officers would be at the school Friday “out of an abundance of caution.”

Despite the increased security measure, Ellis emphasized that the administration followed school safety protocols.

“We have met with the families of the students involved and put plans in place to ensure the safety of all of our students,” Ellis wrote in the letter.