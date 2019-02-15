Gunshot near Petersburg school prompts lock down

PETERSBURG, Va. — A gunshot fired near Pleasant Lane Elementary School prompted a school lock down Friday morning in Petersburg.

“This morning at approximately 11:13 a.m. officers of the Petersburg Bureau of Police were dispatched to Pleasant Lane Elementary School for a possible intruder inside,” a Petersburg Police spokesperson said. “We would like to ease the public’s mind and inform that there was no one in the school.”

The gunshot that sparked the scare came from nearby Brickhouse Avenue, according to police.

“Our officers are currently working to address the incident on Brickhouse Avenue,” police continued.

If you believe that you have information in regards to the incident on Brickhouse Avenue, please contact the Petersburg Bureau of Police at 804-732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or by sending a tip by downloading the P3tips App to your phone or by going to P3tips.com.