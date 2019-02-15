Mueller’s team to file sentencing recommendation on Manafort in Virginia case

Prosecutors on special counsel Robert Mueller’s team intend to file a sentencing recommendation in the Paul Manafort case Friday.

The prosecutors asked a federal judge in Virginia to schedule a second sentencing hearing “as soon as practicable” for Trump’s former 2016 campaign chair.

They plan to file a sentencing submission Friday in this case, where Manafort was convicted by a jury for financial crimes.

“Because the DC Court has determined that Manafort intentionally lied to the government, and the breach of the agreement was conceded by the defendant and found by the DC Court, the government submits there are no outstanding issues warranting delay in proceeding to sentencing before this Court,” prosecutors wrote.

Manafort will likely first be sentenced by a judge in Washington for two counts where he pleaded guilty, in mid-March.

The prosecution team has notified Judge T.S. Ellis about the finding that Manafort broke his plea deal.

This story is breaking and will be updated.