Mom pleads for justice after son was shot to death inside Emporia home: ‘They took my baby’

EMPORIA, Va. -- Jaquan Crumpler was described as a hard-working young man who loved his family. Those family members say he loved nothing more than to make them laugh.

Sometime between 4:30 and nine 9:30 Thursday evening, someone killed the 20-year-old.

“It hurts so bad. It’s tough, it’s tough, they took something, they took my baby,” said his mom LaToia Crumpler while standing outside the home she shared with Jaquan and his younger brother.

Police say Jaquan got off work in Stony Creek and headed to his Clay Street home in Emporia.

It would be Jaquan’s younger brother who would find him in an upstairs bedroom with a gunshot wound.

“They don’t know what they have done to this family,” said his mom, while her sister stood beside her, trying to comfort her as the tears flowed.

In the midst of tragedy, the family shared good memories of Jaquan.

“He’s funny, he would make you laugh,” said multiple family members.

Police Chief Ricky Pinksaw says there’s no evidence of forced entry and the house was not in disarray, meaning Jaquan may have known his killer.

Friday Morning, Emporia Police Detectives were walking Clay Street, canvassing the neighborhood, searching for answers and looking for clues.

Jaquan’s mother pleaded for someone who knows something to call the police so there will be justice for her son.

"Please call the police, please. Give anything you know, anything will help, please,” said Crumpler. "Please help me find justice for my son."

If you have any information about the killing of JaQuan Crumpler, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 434-634-1111.