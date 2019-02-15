Miranda Lambert was ‘flipping plates over’ during Nashville steakhouse incident, 911 caller says

NASHVILLE — 911 calls are shedding new light on an incident at a Nashville steakhouse reportedly involving country singer Miranda Lambert over the weekend.

The country star was reportedly having dinner with her mom and a male friend Sunday at Stoney River steakhouse in the West End when the altercation occurred, according to TMZ.

In the first 911 call, an employee indicates that there was an altercation happening between two men, according to WSMV.

One of the callers said that Lambert was at the restaurant with her friend, who was allegedly involved in the fight.

“Something happened in the restaurant between these two gentlemen, and another gentleman walked up to her table and started cussing him out. This is the third time they’ve gotten into it, and now Miranda’s trying to hit people, and she’s flipping plates over on them,” said the caller, who identified Lambert to dispatch.

Another call is from a restaurant employee who is actively trying to break up the fight between the two men.

“There are some guys about to fight in my restaurant … They’re trying to pay their check and get out if here, but I really wish someone would come here and intervene on this … because this has completely disrupted our whole restaurant,” said the caller.

Metro Nashville Police Department has not yet commented on the incident.