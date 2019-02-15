Learn more about American Sign Language

Posted 1:16 pm, February 15, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. - American Sign Language was introduced here in the United Sates in 1814, and it became a unified way to communicate for those who cannot hear. The Founder and Executive Director of the KW Metropolitan Sign Interpreting Service, Kathy Williams, along with Virginia State Qualified Interpreter Bernice McCormack joined us to tell us more.

KW Metropolitan Sign Interpreting Services hosts a “Silent Dinner” the first Friday of every month. If you’d like to learn more about that event, you can visit https://kwmsignlanguageinterpreting.com/.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.