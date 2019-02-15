Learn more about American Sign Language

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - American Sign Language was introduced here in the United Sates in 1814, and it became a unified way to communicate for those who cannot hear. The Founder and Executive Director of the KW Metropolitan Sign Interpreting Service, Kathy Williams, along with Virginia State Qualified Interpreter Bernice McCormack joined us to tell us more.

KW Metropolitan Sign Interpreting Services hosts a “Silent Dinner” the first Friday of every month. If you’d like to learn more about that event, you can visit https://kwmsignlanguageinterpreting.com/.