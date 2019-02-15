Kris Scott brings acoustic sounds to the studio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Before making music his full-time career, Kris Scott was a firefighter in the area for 11 years. Now, he has recently released his third album, entitled “By the Fire,” and he made his Virginia This Morning debut, performing the song “Hey! I love.”

You can learn more about Kris Scott by going to his website, www.krisscottmusic.com. You can also follow him on social media at www.Facebook.com/Kris.Scott.Music. You can also find his music here at his iTunes page.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY KRIS SCOTT.}