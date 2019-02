HOPEWELL, Va. — A photo that showed a man perched atop the large letter “H” in the City of Hopewell is not real, according to Hopewell Police.

“We have received a lot of calls and concern regarding this [photo],” Hopewell Police said about the image being shared on Facebook. “We want you to know that the photo has been photoshopped, and not a real image.”

So someone finally climb the giant H in Hopewell 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #HopewellVa pic.twitter.com/8t67hz3z75 — Angel S 💜 (@angelinthesky54) February 15, 2019

The origin of the photo was not disclosed.

Ralph Helmick’s sculpture, that sits along the Route 10 bridge in Hopewell, was installed in 2018.