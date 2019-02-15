Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - It’s everybody’s favorite time of the year, when you can finally get your hands on those delicious Girl Scouts cookies! But, of course, the Girl Scouts of the Commonwealth of Virginia help out the community in a variety of different ways. Molly T. Fuller, the CEO of the Girl Scouts of the Commonwealth of Virginia, along with two scouts, Nailah and Kaylee, to tell us more.

You can download the Cookie Finder App to find where you can pick up your Girl Scouts cookies! If you’re interested in joining a troop or volunteering with the Girl Scouts of the Commonwealth of Virginia, you can head over to their website, www.comgirlscouts.org.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE GIRL SCOUTS OF THE COMMONWEALTH OF VIRGINIA.}