Chesterfield parents, police on the look out for man in red SUV approaching kids at bus stop “It made me nervous”

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Parents who live in the neighborhood of Edgewater in Chesterfield County say they are feeling uneasy and worried for the safety of their children after their kids reported being approached by a man while getting off the school bus.

My first reaction was "that's not normal because my son said he didn't know the guy," said parent Craig Tatum.

A normally a quiet and seemingly safe neighborhood in Chesterfield County is now filled with worry after a man approached two kids getting off at a bus stop on Monday.

"My son came home, and said he was approached by a middle aged man in a red SUV," said Tatum.

Tatum said it happened to his son and his friend after they got off at their bus stop.

"He said the guy pulled up to them and asked them if they needed a ride," Tatum added.

That's when he said thoughts immediately started scrambling through his head.

"Yeah it made me nervous," he said.

Tatum said after he heard about the incident, he called the police right away.

"About 3:30 pm, I called the police and Chesterfield County did send a couple of police cars out. Canvas the neighborhood," said Tatum.

Following the police report, Tatum warned others on Facebook and found out it had happened to several other parents as well. Now he wants other kids to be aware.

"You don't approach the car, you don't even get close to the car and you should actually back away from the car and just tell them no," said Tatum. "And if you don't feel good about it, just run away."

Chesterfield Police said they did receive Tatums report on Monday and are looking into the matter.

"Hopefully is there is a bad guy out there, that he'll see this too and that people are looking out for him and looking out for their children of course," he added.