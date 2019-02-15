Chef Hai demonstrates beautiful sushi creations

RICHMOND, Va. - Whether you like spicy tuna, salmon or a California roll, sushi is a very versatile and the combinations you can create are endless. Master Sushi Chef of several area restaurants, Hai Truong, joined us in the Virginia This Morning Kitchen to show us how to roll up three of this signature specialties.

