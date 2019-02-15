RICHMOND, Va. - Whether you like spicy tuna, salmon or a California roll, sushi is a very versatile and the combinations you can create are endless. Master Sushi Chef of several area restaurants, Hai Truong, joined us in the Virginia This Morning Kitchen to show us how to roll up three of this signature specialties.
Chef Hai demonstrates beautiful sushi creations
-
Prosecco seared scallops
-
Coffee-Rubbed Filet
-
’Shaynefully Delicious’ Homemade Pretzels
-
Latin flavors with a Taste of Soul
-
‘Jump’ into the kitchen with this frog leg recipe
-
-
Delicious and healthy shrimp stir fry
-
Rolling Up Goodness with Chef CoCo
-
Rich, Creamy & Decadent Avocado Chocolate Mousse
-
Lobster & Scallops: Seafood Lover’s Dream
-
Chef Ausar whips up Broccoli Au Gratin
-
-
Anne McQuade’s famous ‘Drunkin Munchkins’
-
Savory Sausage stuffed acorn squash
-
*Spin your way into a good read