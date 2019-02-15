Celebrate the Chinese New Year at ChinaFest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The Chinese New Year began February 5th. On the Chinese calendar, this is the year of the Earth Pig. Here in Richmond, the 14th Annual ChinaFest helps you explore Chinese culture with a series of events, including movie screenings and demonstrations. Organizer Rose Chen and writer, director and producer, Pamela Tom, stopped by to tell us more about some of the events that are planned.

ChinaFest will continue through Sunday, February 17th,. All screenings are at the Ukrop Auditorium on the campus of the University of Richmond. Pamela Tom’s movie, “Tyrus” will be shown there on Friday, February 15th at 3pm. For more information, you can visithttp://www.therosegroup.org/caffc/programs_2019.htm.