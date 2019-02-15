2 convicted felons arrested in Petersburg weapons seizure

PETERSBURG, Va. — The Petersburg Bureau of Police have arrested two convicted felons and seized six weapons after executing a search warrant.

Police have not released the identity of the two suspects, but say their criminal histories prevent them from legally being in possession of a firearm.

The weapons seized include one semi-automatic rifle, one revolver, and four semi-automatic handguns.

“These are six weapons that will no longer be on our cities street where they would have the potential to do harm to members of our community,” the department wrote on Facebook. “We will continue to perform our duties and bring before the criminal justice system those individuals that commit illegal acts involving gun violence.”

If you believe that you have information on illegal weapons, or those that are not supposed to be in possession of them, contact the Petersburg Bureau of Police at 804-732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or by sending a tip by downloading the P3tips App to your phone or by going to P3tips.com.