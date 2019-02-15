State Capitol Controversy

Man found dead in Richmond alley on Valentine’s Day

Posted 9:56 am, February 15, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. — A death investigation is underway in Richmond after a man was found dead in an alley.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of N. 19th Street at about 11:37 p.m. on Valentine’s Day.

“Once on scene police found an adult male in an alley who was deceased,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said. “Police found a second adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound who was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

