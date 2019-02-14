× Virginia House and Senate vote to raise age to buy tobacco, vapor products

RICHMOND, Va. — Legislation that would increase the legal smoking age from 18 to 21 has passed the Virginia Senate and now awaits the Governor’s signature.

The Virginia House of Delegates passed HB2748 on Tuesday in a 32-7 vote. The legislation aims to address the epidemic of teenage vaping and end teen access to tobacco products by raising the minimum age required to purchase tobacco products in the Commonwealth of Virginia to 21.

The Senate passed the bill with a vote of 62-32 on Wednesday, February 13.

“The Surgeon General has characterized teenage vaping as an ‘epidemic,’ with one-out-of-five high school seniors using these products,” said Speaker Kirk Cox (R-Colonial Heights). “By raising the minimum age for purchase to 21, this will have a positive effect on our schools by lessening the chances of teenagers obtaining vaping products from friends and classmates who are already 18.”

Even though teenage use of traditional tobacco products is at an all-time low, self-reported teenage use of vaping doubled last year, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Vaping has increased nearly 80 percent among high schoolers and 50 percent among middle schoolers since 2017, according to data released last year by the FDA in conjunction with the CDC.

“Raising the legal age for tobacco purchases to 21 is a common-sense way to address this escalating public health concern,” said Delegate Christopher Stolle, M.D. (R-Virginia Beach), who is the patron of House Bill 2748. “The rapid growth of the number of teenagers vaping, at a time when the use of traditional tobacco is at an all-time low, should set off alarms for every parent. This legislation will help to reverse that trend and I thank my colleagues for their support.”

The bill must be signed by the governor before becoming state law.