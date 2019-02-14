Tommie up and walking: ‘Not out the danger zone yet, but for today, we win!’

RICHMOND, Va. — As donations from around the country come into Richmond Animal Care and Control, Tommie is up and walking.

Tommie is the dog who was tied to a pole, doused with accelerate, and set on fire in Richmond’s Abner Clay Park Sunday night.

“Tommie just decided he was done laying down,” Richmond Animal Care and Control posted on Facebook on Thursday afternoon. “He got up and walked away from his bed. Fingers crossed for this forward momentum to continue. We are not out the danger zone yet, but for today, we win!”

Tommie suffered burns to more than 40-percent of his body.

“Right now, Tommie is stable. It’s day to day. Fingers crossed,” Richmond Animal Care and Control spokesperson Robin Young said. “A couple of days ago, we weren’t so optimistic. Today, we’re a little more optimistic. We’re seeing some tail wags, he’s under great care.”

A man was seen running from Abner Clay Park the night Tommie was set on fire.

The search for that man continued Thursday as tips from around Central Virginia are investigated.

The reward fund for information that leads to an arrest has topped $10,000.

“I was shocked just how the community rallied together for this dog,” Young said. “The support and money they raised so far, I think it’s awesome.”

If you have information about this crime call Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit your tip through the 3PTips. Donations to RACC, on behalf of Tommie, can be made here.