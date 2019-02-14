Songstress Sharon Rae North

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Sharon Rae North returned to Virginia This Morning to perform a few songs for us. She also told us about an upcoming concert she is proud to present, “Amazing Anita,” a musical tribute to the songs of Anita Baker. Accompanied by Gerard Johnson, Sharon performed “My Funny Valentine” and Anita Baker’s classic “Angel.” Come on out and enjoy Sharon LIVE on stage Sunday, February 17th at 7:00pm at the Tin Pan on Quioccasin Road. For all those details, you can go to www.sharonraenorth.com.