Rich, Creamy & Decadent Avocado Chocolate Mousse

RICHMOND, Va. - Good friend of the show, Chef Coco was back in the Virginia This Morning Kitchen to help us whip up some decadence for Valentine’s Day. She walked us through the steps to make her signature Avocado Chocolate Mousse. You can find that recipe below. You can also find it by going to this link: https://avocadosfrommexico.com/recipe/desserts/creamy-dark-chocolate-avocado-mousse/ .

Chocolate Mousse Trifle

3 cups Avocado Chocolate Mousse (recipe is attached)

10 oz package of frozen raspberries

1 Tbsp Chambord liqueur

12 Chocolate & Cream Sandwich Cookies (crushed)

1 (13.5 oz) can of full fat Coconut Milk (very chilled)

1 Tbsp powdered sugar

Fresh Mint leaves for garnish

Instructions

1. Thaw raspberries and strain. Discard the liquid. Muddle the berries and Chambord together. Reserve.

2. Open the can of Coconut milk, pour off the liquid and place coconut cream into chilled bowl. Sprinkle in the powdered sugar and beat with electric mixer until stiff. Set aside.

3. Using two stemless wine glasses, layer the mousse, raspberry mixture and crushed cookies. Top with coconut cream and mint leaf for garnish. Enjoy!