Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being struck by pickup truck

Posted 9:45 pm, February 14, 2019, by , Updated at 09:54PM, February 14, 2019

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A 54-year-old man is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a pickup truck in Chesterfield County.

The accident took place around 6:40 p.m. Thursday evening when the pedestrian was walking across Harrowgate Road and was struck by a pickup truck.

The pedestrian is in life-threatening condition at MCV Medical Center, according to police.

The driver of the truck immediately stopped.

