Overturned propane tanker shuts down River Road West in Goochland

GOOCHLAND, Va. – An overturned propane tanker has shut down all lanes on River Road West (Rt. 6) near Maidens Rd. (Rt. 522) in Goochland County.

Officials say the intersection is closed until further notice.

“It will take some time to clear this accident due to the volatility of the cargo,” said the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office.

There is no word on injuries in the crash.

VDOT encourages drivers to use an alternate route to avoid delays.