MacArthur Center shooting: Fight inside Nordstrom leaves 2 wounded, police say

Posted 3:11 pm, February 14, 2019, by , Updated at 03:13PM, February 14, 2019

NORFOLK, Va. – Officials said MacArthur Center in Norfolk is on lockdown after police said a fight led to a shooting inside the mall Thursday afternoon.

Norfolk Police were dispatched to a report of shots fired just after 2:15 p.m.

The shooting occurred on the first level of Nordstrom, according to the MacArthur Center Mall general manager.

Norfolk Police said a fight in the mall prompted the shooting, which left two people wounded.

Officials said the pair were transported to an area hospital with injuries police called not life-threatening.

Additionally, police urged shoppers to "avoid the area" while they investigate.

No additional details were available at last check.

