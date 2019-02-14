MacArthur Center shooting: Fight inside Nordstrom leaves 2 wounded, police say

NORFOLK, Va. – Officials said MacArthur Center in Norfolk is on lockdown after police said a fight led to a shooting inside the mall Thursday afternoon.
Norfolk Police were dispatched to a report of shots fired just after 2:15 p.m.
The shooting occurred on the first level of Nordstrom, according to the MacArthur Center Mall general manager.
Norfolk Police said a fight in the mall prompted the shooting, which left two people wounded.
Officials said the pair were transported to an area hospital with injuries police called not life-threatening.
Additionally, police urged shoppers to "avoid the area" while they investigate.
No additional details were available at last check.
Stay with WTVR.com and watch CBS 6 News at 5 p.m. for updates on this developing story.