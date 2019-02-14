MacArthur Center shooting: Fight inside Nordstrom leaves 2 wounded, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. – Officials said MacArthur Center in Norfolk is on lockdown after police said a fight led to a shooting inside the mall Thursday afternoon.

#BREAKING @JessicaNLarche sending this video from MacArthur Center where a shooting has been reported https://t.co/jFZ4euwPIi pic.twitter.com/4MMLazKabe — Brendan Ponton (@brendanponton) February 14, 2019

Norfolk Police were dispatched to a report of shots fired just after 2:15 p.m.

The shooting occurred on the first level of Nordstrom, according to the MacArthur Center Mall general manager.

#NPDNews #NorfolkPD are on scene @MacArthurcenter after a fight inside the mall lead to shots being fired. 2 people taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Please avoid the area while we investigate. #submitAtip at @nfvacrimeline More to follow when available. — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) February 14, 2019

Norfolk Police said a fight in the mall prompted the shooting, which left two people wounded.

Officials said the pair were transported to an area hospital with injuries police called not life-threatening.

Additionally, police urged shoppers to "avoid the area" while they investigate.

No additional details were available at last check.

Stay with WTVR.com and watch CBS 6 News at 5 p.m. for updates on this developing story.