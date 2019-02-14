State Capitol Controversy

Get your heart healthy this Valentine’s Day

February 14, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. - February is National Heart Month, and it’s a good time to assess whether you’re taking good care of your heart. Local nurse practitioner, and a part of the CVS Minute Clinic, Anna Hembrick, joined us with tips on how you can potentially avoid some of the serious health problems caused by high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

For more information about this topic, as well as where you can find a CVS Minute Clinic near you, you can go towww.cvs.com/minuteclinic/clinics/Virginia/Richmond.

