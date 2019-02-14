× Retro video game store coming to Scott’s Addition in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A team behind a Scott’s Addition record store and video game arcade is opening a new retail store in the neighborhood with a focus on retro games.

DawnStar Games is preparing to open at 1507 Altamont Ave. The store is owned by Andrew Griimoiire, Dakotah Coates and Meaghan Riley.

Griimoiire owns record store Wax Moon Records at 1310 Altamont Ave., and Coates and Riley are managers at The Circuit Arcade Bar at 3121 W. Leigh St.

DawnStar will carry mostly retro video games along with some newer titles, game merchandise, and Japanese anime and manga books.

“Playstation, GameCube, Nintendo 64 are really the core,” Griimoiire said. “Then we want some of the weird old consoles like TurboGrafx and Neo Geo. People go back to those because the major companies have a really limited library of that stuff.”

The team is building out the space, which it is leasing, and acquiring inventory. Griimoiire said amassing retro games is different than finding old records.

