Ex-teacher accused of ‘inappropriate relationship’ sentenced to 6 months, released from jail

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A former Chesterfield County teacher has been sentenced to six months in prison but will not serve any additional jail time after pleading no contest to two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Craig D. Nixon, a former English teacher at Matoaca High School, was accused of having an “inappropriate relationship” with a female student.

He was originally charged with two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child in a custodial relationship. Wednesday, Nixon pled no contest to two lesser misdemeanor charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, as a part of a plea agreement.

Nelson was sentenced to 12 months in prison for each count with 18 months suspended. The former Chesterfield teacher will also have to serve 3 years of supervised probation.

Because Nelson was arrested last May, he has already served his six-month sentence and won’t have to serve any additional jail time.

Nixon was released from Riverside Regional Jail Wednesday, according to a viewer who contacted CBS 6 and VineLink, a website that allows the public obtain information about criminal cases and the custody status of offenders.