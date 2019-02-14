School bus driver praised after car hits bus, catches fire

PETERSBURG, Va. — No students were seriously hurt when a car ran into the back of a school bus and got lodged underneath it on Route 460 (County Drive) in Petersburg. The car caught fire after impact and burned part of the bus.

The school bus was stopped on Route 460 to pick up students at about 8 a.m. Thursday when the crash occurred.

All the Vernon Johns Middle School students and the driver of the Volkswagen Jetta that hit the bus were outside their vehicles when the fire started.

The driver of the Jetta was the only person taken from the crash with injuries. The driver’s condition has not been released at this time.

The 17 students were checked out by EMS on scene.

The school bus driver was being credited with getting the students off the school bus in a quick and safe manner.

Route 460, near, Roma’s Italian Pizza Restaurant, is closed in both directions with traffic being detoured around the crash scene.

