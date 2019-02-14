State Capitol Controversy

20th Annual Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K

Posted 1:07 pm, February 14, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. - One of the biggest and best annual events in Richmond is happening Saturday, April 13th. The Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K presented by Kroger is celebrating its 20th year. And whether you plan to walk, jog, or run, it’s important to have the right footwear! Jeff Wells, owner of Fleet Feet, joined us to talk about how to pick the perfect running shoes.

For more information about this year’s 10K, you can contact Sports Backers. They are located at 100 Avenue of Champions, Suite 300 in Richmond. You can also give them a call at 804-285-9495 or visit them online at www.sportsbackers.org. And find them on social media at www.Facebook.com/UkropsMonumentAvenue10k.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY SPORTS BACKERS}

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.