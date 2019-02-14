2019 Virginia International Auto Show is Friday-Sunday in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — The 2019 Virginia International Auto Show is back at the Greater Richmond Convention Center Friday, Feb. 15 through Sunday, Feb. 17.

The annual events features hundreds of new vehicles from more than 25 manufacturers, test-drives, exotics and more.

SPECIAL FEATURES

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Ferrari – The famous 1961 Ferrari 250GT California convertible featured in the classic 1986 film Ferris Bueller’s Day Off will be on display at the auto show.

Citgo Kids Test Drives & Fun Zone – Little ones are invited to get behind the wheel and test drive mini-electric cars at the Citgo Kids Test Track. Also, children are invited to enjoy face painting and colorful balloon art on Sunday, February 17, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

HOURS & ADMISSION

Friday, February 15 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, February 16 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, February 17 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Adults (13 and older) $10

Military (w/any DOD ID) $5

Senior Citizens (62 and older) $5

Children (12 & under) FREE

The show is owned and presented by the Greater Richmond New Car Dealers Association and produced by MotorTrend Auto Shows.

For more information and E Tickets visit www.VirginiaAutoShow.com. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VirginiaInternationalAutoShow/