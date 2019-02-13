State Capitol Controversy

Virginia is getting a new license plate to support ocean conservation

Posted 10:00 pm, February 13, 2019, by , Updated at 10:06PM, February 13, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. — A license plate designed by the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center officially passed through the Virginia General Assembly Wednesday.

Funds from the special “Protect Sea Life” plates will help support the Virginia Aquarium’s conservation and research programs, including their state-wide marine animal Stranding Response Program.​

Anyone can sign up to pre-order the plates, which cost $25 or $35 for a personalized plate, until April 1, 2019.

