The Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Billy Strings headline Dominion Energy Riverrock 2019

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond’s annual outdoor sports and music festival will return to Brown’s Island and Historic Tredegar this spring from May 17 through 19.

Dominion Energy Riverrock has announced their full music lineup for the 2019 festival, headlined by the Chris Robinson Brotherhood and Billy Strings.

The festival, organized by Sports Backers and Venture Richmond Events LLC, brings athletes, spectators, musicians, and even dogs to Richmond.

Dominion Energy Riverrock features a variety of outdoor sports including trail running, kayaking, biking, bouldering, slacklining, stand up paddleboarding, and dog jumping.

The three-day festival is free to the public.

Dominion Energy Riverrock is celebrating its 11th anniversary this year and introducing a new ‘Big Fish’ ultimate festival experience for the first time.

The package will include access to exclusive viewing areas for headlining concerts and events, food and drink throughout the weekend, a gift bag with Dominion Energy Riverrock swag, reserved parking all weekend long, and private bathrooms in viewing areas.

“As we look forward to this year’s Dominion Energy Riverrock, we are excited to offer this new experience to add even more fun to the weekend for attendees,” said Megan Schultz, Event Director for Dominion Energy Riverrock. “This will be another great way to enhance the festival for participants and offer a unique way to enjoy one of Richmond’s biggest events.”

The cost for the package is $200 for adults and $75 for youth ages 6-14 and can be purchased here.

On Friday, May 17, Billy Strings will take the stage at 8:00 p.m.

On Saturday, May 18, the Chris Robinson Brotherhood will be the headliner, also taking the stage at 8:00 p.m.

“We are very excited to present another weekend of diverse musical offerings and look forward to three days of great performances during Dominion Energy Riverrock,” said Stephen Lecky, Director of Events for Venture Richmond.

Dominion Energy Riverrock music lineup:

Friday, May 17

6:30 – 7:30 p.m. South Hill Banks

8:00 – 9:30 p.m. Billy Strings

Saturday, May 18

12:00 – 12:40 p.m. Justin Golden

1:00 – 1:45 p.m. Rebekah Rafferty and the Wakes

2:15 – 3:00 p.m. Glass Twin

3:30 – 4:15 p.m. Erin and the Wildfire

4:45 – 5:45 p.m. Palm Palm

6:15 – 7:30 p.m. Turkuaz

8:00 – 9:30 p.m. Chris Robinson Brotherhood

Sunday, May 19

1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Full Moon Fever

2:20 – 3:20 p.m. The Big Payback

3:40 – 5:00 p.m. Skydog