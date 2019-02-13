Richmond SPCA’s Dog Kissing Booth returns to raise money for homeless animals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – The Richmond SPCA’s dog kissing booth returned a day on Wednesday -- a day before Valentine’s Day -- to raise money for homeless animals.

The annual event took place from 12 – 7 p.m. at the Richmond SPCA at 2519 Hermitage Road in Richmond.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2018467158249798

Organizers asked that folks bring a $10 donation.

There was also coffee, hot chocolate and other treats from Espresso A Go Go Catering.

The Richmond SPCA cares for about 4,000 homeless dogs and cats each year and provides lifesaving programs and services, including operating Virginia's only full-service, low-cost veterinary hospital.

Click here if you would like to make a donation to the Richmond SPCA.