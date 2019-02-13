Clerk shot by gunman during Richmond robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating a robbery that ended in gunfire on Tuesday night.

It happened at the B & S Food Mart in the 3600 block of E Broad Rock Rd.

Around 10:30 p.m., the suspect entered the store and fired a single gunshot, striking the clerk in the chest-shoulder area. The suspect then ran from the scene with money.

The clerk was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Customers of the convenience store say they were shocked to learn of the shooting.

“I come here every week day morning,” said Nicole Goode.

Goode says that it's sad that criminals have to resort to robbing others instead of working for what they want.

“Whoever did that your karmas gone come to you. You need to turn yourself in,” said another customer.

Police say the suspect was masked and they don't have a full description at this time. Police say they have to process surveillance video.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story.