Richmond Ballet Presents the Beloved Fairy Tale Cinderella

Richmond, VA..– Dreams transform into reality with one enchanted night at a ball, where a girl with a kind and gentle spirit finds her happily ever after. The Richmond Ballet revives the beloved fairy tale “Cinderella” for five magical performances with the Richmond Symphony at Dominion Energy Center. Conceived and choreographed by Artistic Associate and Ballet Master Malcolm Burn. The updated production is filled with a cast of colorful characters, including the Fairy Godmother, jester, sprites, and fairies, Malcolm Burn’s Cinderella offers a unique telling of a centuries-old story that still touches the hearts of audiences of today.

Cinderella runs February 14-17, at the Carpenter Theatre at Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace Street in Richmond.

Thursday, February 14th at 7pm

Friday, February 15th at 7pm (Club 407 Young Professionals Night)

Saturday, February 16th at 2pm and 7pm

Sunday, February 17th at 1pm

Tickets start at $25. Cinderella tickets can be purchased online at etix.com by phone at 804-344-0906 x 224 or in person at the Richmond Ballet Box Office, 407 East Canal Street, Monday – Friday, 11:00am – 6:00pm. For more information visit https://www.richmondballet.com/