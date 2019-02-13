One of Central Virginia’s longest standing sheriffs will retire before end of year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- One of Central Virginia's longest serving sheriffs says he will retire before the end of the year.

Mike Wade tells CBS 6 that he will not seek re-election this fall.

Wade has served as the sheriff of Henrico County since 2000, overseeing two different jails and credited with implementing one of the nation's best substance abuse treatment programs for inmates.

Wade says he made the decision to hang up his badge after a recent bout with cancer.

A native of the Richmond area, Wade graduated from Benedictine High sShool before attending VCU, where he earned a Bachelors degree and later a Masters.