Man killed crossing Henrico street; driver charged

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The driver who struck and killed a 47-year-old Henrico man was charged with driving with a revoked license, according to Henrico Police.

It was Windell S. Osbourne’s second such offense, police added.

The investigation into this crash remained on-going.

Osbourne hit Lamont Lorenzo Fields, who police described as a pedestrian crossing the street, Monday evening near Mechanicsville Turnpike and and Byron Street in eastern Henrico.

“A Honda sedan was traveling eastbound on Mechanicsville Turnpike when a pedestrian was struck,” a Henrico Police spokesperson said. “The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on February 12. There were no injuries to the driver or passenger of the Honda. Neither speed nor intoxication are factors in this incident.”

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.