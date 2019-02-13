State Capitol Controversy

High school track coach, security officer arrested for soliciting minor for prostitution

Posted 10:14 pm, February 13, 2019, by

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A track coach and security offcier at Colonial Forge High School in Stafford was arrested Wednesdya on charges of soliciting a minor for prostitution.

Delvin Ladon Jackson, 37, of Stafford was taken into custody on three felony warrants for soliciting a  minor for prostitution.

He is incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Firkin at (540) 658-4400.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.