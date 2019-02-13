× High school track coach, security officer arrested for soliciting minor for prostitution

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A track coach and security offcier at Colonial Forge High School in Stafford was arrested Wednesdya on charges of soliciting a minor for prostitution.

Delvin Ladon Jackson, 37, of Stafford was taken into custody on three felony warrants for soliciting a minor for prostitution.

He is incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Firkin at (540) 658-4400.