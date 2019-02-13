Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Based on a true story, ‘Looking Over the President’s Shoulder’ is a one-man show told from the perspective of the chief butler on the last day of his job at the White House. Alonzo Fields took on the position for one year, but ended up staying for 21 years, through the terms of four U.S. Presidents.

This one act play is the latest offering from the Heritage Ensemble Theatre Company, and Associate Artistic Director Pamela Shaw along with the star of the show Tim Harris stopped by to fill us in on the details.

The Heritage Ensemble presents ‘Looking Over the President’s Shoulder’ from February 21st through March 2nd at the Pine Camp Cultural Arts and Community Center on Old Brook Road. For more information you can visit http://theheritageensemble.com