State Capitol Controversy

Elected officials, community leaders hold ‘Ralph Must Resign’ rally outside Governor’s Mansion

Posted 11:29 pm, February 13, 2019, by , Updated at 11:42PM, February 13, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. -- It's been nearly two weeks since controversy over Governor Northam's yearbook page erupted and activists have said they will not back down on their demands that he step down.

On Wednesday, elected officials and community leaders from across the Commonwealth held a 'Ralph Must Resign' rally tonight in front of the Executive Mansion.

But the governor has said he is not going anywhere.

In fact Virginia Union University announced Governor Northam will attend a chapel service next week as part of an apology tour in the aftermath of the blackface photo controversy.

 

