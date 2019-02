Disney released the long-awaited Frozen 2 teaser trailer on Wednesday — and it does not disappoint

The icy sequel looks to make Elsa (and possibly Anna) superheroes — but it is only a teaser trailer.

The original film was released in 2013 and grossed over $1.2 billion at the box office. It’s currently the highest-grossing animated film of all time.

The sequel hits theaters on November 22, 2019.