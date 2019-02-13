Decadent chocolate brownies inspired from Mexico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Chef and Food Truck Owner Laura Daab, from popular Richmond food truck Bikini Panini, stopped by the kitchen to share a decadent brownie recipe that has a kick of spice. Laura’s ‘Zona Rosa’ made with dark chocolate, coffee and hot Mexican chili, were on the menu!

If you’d like to learn more about Laura Daab and where you can find her food truck, you can visit www.bikinipanini.com.

4 servings | 30 min prep time| 1-hour total time

SHOPPING LIST

Dark Chocolate Brownie Mix

Eggs

Cinnamon powder

Fresh cilantro

Dark Chocolate syrup

Dark chocolate powder

Dark chocolate melting wafers

Mini conversation hearts

Lime

Crystalized lime

Granulated sugar

Cooking oil

Helados Mexico

Tropical Fruit Pops (mango, coconut, strawberry mix) Expresso powder

Hot Mexican Chili powder Chipotle Chili powder

INGREDIENTS FOR BROWNIES

1 package Dark Chocolate Brownie Mix

Eggs (according to brownie mix instructions)

Oil (according to brownie mix instructions)

Cold Brew Coffee concentrate (replaces water in brownie mix instructions)

2 tsp. Expresso powder

2 tsp. Hot Mexican Chili powder

1 tsp. Cinnamon powder

1 tsp. Chipotle Chili powder

2 packets crystalized lime

1⁄4 cup granulated or powdered sugar

2 DIRECTIONS FOR BROWNIES Make brownie mix according to package instructions using cold brew coffee concentrate instead of the water. Add the Expresso powder, hot Mexican chili, cinnamon, and chipotle chili. Mix well.

Pour mix into a 9 X 9-inch greased baking pan. Bake according to package instructions. Let cool completely.

Combine crystalized lime and sugar. Place in a coffee grinder and blend for 30 seconds or until mixed well. Place lime sugar mix a flour sifter or mesh strainer and lightly dust the top of the brownies.

INGREDIENTS FOR GARNISH

Helados Mexico Tropical Fruit Pops (1 each: mango, coconut, strawberry)

1 pinch Expresso powder

1 pinch Hot Mexican Chili powder

1 pinch Cinnamon powder

1 pinch Chipotle Chili powder

1 tsp. chopped Fresh cilantro

Dark Chocolate syrup

1 pinch Dark chocolate powder

1⁄2 cup Dark chocolate melting wafers

1 glass of ice cold water

4 or 4 Mini conversation hearts

Lime – one thin slice.

Slotted spoon

DIRECTIONS FOR GARNISHING

Place two brownies on a plate with one slightly overlapping the other.

Combine the dark chocolate powder, expresso powder, hot Mexican chili, cinnamon, and chipotle chili in a small bowl.

Melt the chocolate wafers according to package instructions. Drizzle the melted chocolate into a glass of ice cold water. Let the chocolate harden and remove from the water and place on a paper towel to dry. The chocolate have various abstract shapes.

Chop the fresh cilantro and cut a thin slice of lime.

3 Sprinkle the powder mixture with your fingers through the slotted spoon to create a “floral pattern” on your plate. Repeated the pattern 3 or 4 times in a half moon shape next to the brownies.

Swirl the dark chocolate syrup in and around the powdered “flowers” to create a vine/stem effect. Be creative and free-form!

Either insert the 3 ice cream pops into the brownies to create a “skyscraper” effect, or cut the pops into squares (discarding the wooden handles) and arrange on top of the brownies.

Swirl some chocolate syrup over the ice cream and brownies.

Arrange the abstract hardened chocolate shapes by inserting into the ice cream and brownies.

Arrange 3 or 4 mini conversation hearts around the brownies and ice cream.

Place the lime on top of the arrangement and sprinkle with the chopped cilantro.

Enjoy with your sweetheart!