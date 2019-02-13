State Capitol Controversy

Cinderella Dreams Prom Dress Project provides dresses to high school students

Posted 11:43 am, February 13, 2019, by , Updated at 10:39AM, February 14, 2019

RICHMOND, VA. - Puritan Cleaners has partnered with Midlothian Junior Women’s Club for The Cinderella Dreams Prom Dress Project. This local initiative aims to provide prom dresses to area high school girls, lifting the financial burden of parents and teens on a tight budget. Jessica stopped by Puritan Cleaners and got the inside scoop on the event from Sara Moncrieff. 

You can donate gowns, that are new styles or like-new, during the month of February. Gowns and accessories will be collected at all Puritan Cleaners locations.  Puritan Cleaners will inspect and dry clean these gowns at no charge prior to distribution. 

 

For more information you can visit Puritan Cleaners.

