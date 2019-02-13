× Broadway In Richmond 2019 – 2020 Season

RICHMOND, Va.– Broadway In Richmond 2019 – 2020 Season features “HAMILTON”

Jam Theatricals announces that the Broadway musical, HAMILTON, will play its premiere Richmond engagement and anchor the 2019 – 2020 Broadway In Richmond season. The season also features THE BAND’S VISIT, winner of ten 2018 Tony Awards including Best Musical, the Tony- nominated newly staged revival of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, the record-breaking musical spectacular CATS and the Richmond premieres of ROALD DAHL’S CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY and THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG plus Richmond’s most “popular” musical, WICKED. Sales for new and renewing subscriptions is on sale. Group sales tickets will be available later in the spring – date to be announced. On-sale dates for individual tickets will be announced as each performance approaches. All Broadway In Richmond shows are engaged at Altria Theater.

Broadway In Richmond 2019 – 2020 Season Performance Dates:

Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory: September 17-22, 2019 ~ 8 performances

The Play That Goes Wrong: October 22-27, 2019 ~ 8 performances

Hamilton: November 19 – December 8, 2019 ~ 24 performances

Cats: February 4-9, 2020 ~ 8 performances

Fiddler On The Roof: April 7-12, 2020 ~ 8 performances

The Band’s Visit: April 28 – May 3, 2020 ~ 8 performances

Wicked: June 3-14, 2020 ~ 16 performances

The best way to guarantee seats is to subscribe to a season subscription package. For more information call the Subscriber Hotline at 804-592-3401, Monday – Friday, 10am to 5pm or visit www.BroadwayInRichmond.com

Company -HAMILTON National Tour – (c) Joan Marcus sm

Jackie Burns as Elphaba in Defying Gravity (Photo b…Joan Marcus).jpg