Show your love with Seafood Scampi 

RICHMOND, Va - Kitchen Magician and Executive chef Ausar AriAnkh showed us how to make a seafood scampi for the one you love this Valentine's Day. He offered suggestions for substitutions to tailor this recipe to your tastes!

Chef AriAnkh is hosting a Valentine's Day Event on Thursday, February 14th at Fire House 15 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Reservations are required.

Seafood Scampi

Serves 4

Ingredients

* 1/2 cup dry white wine

* 1/2 cup clam stock

* 2 dozen mussels, scrubbed

* 2 dozen littleneck clams, scrubbed

* 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

* 6 garlic cloves, minced

* Half of an onion diced small

* 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper

* 1 1/2 pints’ cherry tomatoes quartered

* 1-pound fettucine

* 3/4 pound 16-20 shrimp shelled & deveined

* Salt and freshly ground black pepper

* 2 tablespoons chopped parsley

* 1 stick of cubed butter

Instructions:

1) Heat the olive oil in a medium saucepan. Add the onions and cook over high heat until golden, about 2 minutes, add shrimp & garlic and sauté for 30 seconds until shrimp are cooked. Once cooked remove shrimp from pan and set aside. Add the red pepper and half of the cherry tomatoes and cook over moderate heat, crushing the tomatoes with a wooden spoon. Add the Clams, and mussels and deglaze the pan with the wine. Add butter, clam stock, salt & pepper and cover the pan. Simmer over moderate heat until slightly reduced and clams & Mussels open up about 3 minutes.

2) Remove the lid and add the Pasta. Toss in the shrimp and stir to blend and incorporate all the ingredients for about 1 minute. Place in serving bowl and garnish with the parsley and shaved parmesan cheese. Enjoy!