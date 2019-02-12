International Auto Show Rolls into Richmond

RICHMOND, Va - The 2019 International Auto Show kicks off Friday, February 15th. Jason Wilson stopped by to give us a preview of the event. He said attendees will see hundreds of new vehicles and will even be able to test drive some of them!
The 2019 International Auto Show runs Friday, February 15th through Sunday, February 17th at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. You can find out more information at:
www.facebook.com/virginiainternationalautoshow
{THIS SEGMENT SPONSORED BY THE VIRGINIA INTERNATIONAL AUTO SHOW}
