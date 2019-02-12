This $9,499 Valentine’s gift is for sale at one Virginia hotel

FARMVILLE, Va. — Think you have the best idea for Valentine’s Day this year? Eh, maybe think again.

About an hour away from Richmond, you can SKY-write to your love. Because we all know for love you must “go big or go home.”

The newly-renovated Hotel Weyanoke is offering the The Sky’s the Limit (Literally) for Couples.

The Farmville hotel’s package includes:

Luxurious overnight accommodations in a Cumberland Wing Junior Suite

In-suite delivery of chocolate, roses, and wine welcome amenity

Romantic dinner for two in Campagna Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar with a bottle of house selected wine

Message to your loved one written in the sky, viewed privately from Catbird rooftop terrace with two keepsake glasses of Champagne

Breakfast in bed, freshly baked by Sassafras

Late check-out at 2 p.m.

Sadly, you would have had to have booked this package two weeks ago for it to be viable for this Valentine’s Day.

The good news is, you can save up for next year. The price of love from the rooftop is $9,499.

Hotel Weyanoke is located about an hour away from Richmond in downtown Farmville. The newly restored hotel was refurbished by Richmond-based developers Ross and Aly Fickenscher and Garrett and Nikki Shifflett, The $12 million project is the first hotel restoration of the group.