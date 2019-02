RICHMOND, Va - CEO of Virginia Premier, Linda T. Hines, RN, MS, MBA joined us to talk about the organization she leads. Virginia Premier is one of the Commonwealth's largest health insurers, serving more than 200,000 people. They partner with VCU Health System and their goal is to help individuals find and fund quality healthcare.

To find out more contact them here:

800-727-7536

www.virginiapremier.com