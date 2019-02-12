How you can get $10 tickets to HAMILTON in Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Four years after its record-breaking debut on Broadway in New York City, HAMILTON is coming to Richmond. The three-week, 24-show engagement runs November 19 thru December 8, 2019, at the Altria Theater.

The show continues to sell out in New York and every city the touring casts visit. At this point, the only way you can guarantee a ticket to the Richmond performance is to subscribe to the entire 2019-20 Broadway in Richmond season. Subscriber will not only get HAMILTON tickets, but also tickets to THE BAND’S VISIT, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, CATS, ROALD DAHL’S CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, and WICKED. You can find more information here.

"We will announce a date, later, when Hamilton individual tickets will go on sale," Broadway in Richmond spokesperson Cindy Creasy said. "We do know that HAMILTON does do, what they call a lottery, which gives an opportunity for people to purchase tickets for an extraordinary price."

If the HAMILTON ticket lottery in Richmond mirrors that of other cities, hopeful theater goers can enter the lottery through the HAMILTON app.

"A limited number of tickets for each performance will be sold to winners of a random lottery drawing from all entries. A separate lottery will be held for each performance. Winners can only purchase up to two $10 tickets ($20 Total)," the explanation of the process posted to the HAMILTON app read. "Entries for the lottery for each performance will be accepted until 9 a.m. the day before the performance. Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent through the App at approximately 11 a.m. the day before the performance via push notifications if the user has enabled push notifications."

The additional of the Richmond performances to the HAMILTON app should occur the fall. Of course the odds of winning the lottery are not great, so don't rely on this method if you REALLY want to see the show.

Broadway in Richmond also provided some answers to a variety of Frequently Asked Questions:

1. When will Hamilton be here?

HAMILTON will make its Richmond debut as part of the Broadway in Richmond 2019-20 Season performed at Altria Theater from November 19 - December 8, 2019.

2. How can I make sure I will be able to buy tickets?

Tickets are not yet on sale for HAMILTON. The only way to guarantee seats now is by becoming a Subscriber to the 2019-20 season. A subscription to the 2019-20 season is available now by renewing a current subscription or purchasing a new subscription at BroadwaylnRichmond.com.

3. When will individual tickets go on sale?

A public on sale date for HAMILTON has not yet been announced. The best way to stay informed is by signing up for our email list by clicking GET EMAIL UPDATES at BroadwayInRichmond.com. You will receive updates and be the first to know when tickets will go on sale.

4. How strong is the demand for tickets?

We anticipate it being strong. Therefore, we encourage patrons to renew or purchase a subscription for the 2019-20 season to secure their seats.

5. How much will individual tickets cost?

Individual ticket prices have not yet been announced.

6. What is Hamilton about?

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz blues, rap, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now.

7. Where can I purchase tickets to HAMILTON?

The only way to guarantee that your tickets to HAMILTON will be legitimate is to purchase from Etix.com or the Altria Theater Box Office. If you see tickets listed anywhere else, there is no guarantee those tickets will be legitimate and priced correctly.

8. I'd like to bring a group - how can I do that?

Specific information regarding groups for HAMILTON will be announced at a later time.

9. Will Lin-Manuel Miranda be in the show?

No, this will be a National touring cast produced with the same talent, attention to detail and high quality as the Broadway and Chicago productions.

10. Where can I learn more about HAMILTON?

